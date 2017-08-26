

Saturday turned into a record day on the course for hometown hero Brooke Henderson at the CP Women’s Open, at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

After starting the day at the bottom of the field, the Smiths Falls native shot a course-record 8-under-par 63 in round three.

“I fought really hard yesterday to make sure that I did make the cut, and then I felt a lot looser. I didn’t have any pressure really, I could just go out and shoot as low as I could, and that’s what I did,” Henderson said.

Henderson had eight birdies in total Saturday. She said having huge crowds behind her helped her game.

Sunday is the fourth and final day of the competition.