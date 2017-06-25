

CTV Ottawa





Quebec Police say a man in his sixties has died after suffering a heart attack near one of the entrances to Montebello's Rockfest.

The Sûreté du Québec said the Brockville man was found lying on a sidewalk near Notre-Dame and des Mille-Fleurs St around 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Police say the man was in Montebello attending the rock festival with friends.

A Passerby noticed the unconscious man lying on the street and called 911. Paramedics and police performed CPR before rushing the man to hospital where he later died.

The Surete du Quebec said that foul play is not suspected in his death but an autopsy is being done to determine what caused the heart attack.

The man's identity has not been released.