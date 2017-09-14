

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 28 year-old British military officer was one of two people shot outside a Kanata bar overnight.

Ottawa Police responded to a drive-by shooting in the parking lot next to a cluster of bars and restaurants at Kanata Centrum around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

The military officer was shot in the leg, and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Military police were also observed at the shooting scene.

The officer is in Ottawa for a shooting contest being held at Shirley's Bay, located not for from Kanata Centrum.

Police say a second shooting victim suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine what happened before the shooting.

Yellow police tape surrounded a van in the parking lot after the shooting. It was towed away from the scene just before 6 a.m.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is leading the investigation.