Many people are fleeing the capital and the cold this weekend for March Break, creating a crowded airport.

On Friday, thousands headed out from the Ottawa International Airport. Officials said it was the airport’s busiest day of the year with upwards of 15-thousand people flying.

“We know that our southern charters and sunshine destination sites are full, as are our trips west for skiing,” said Krista Kealey, with the Ottawa Airport.

Even a low Canadian Dollar, at about 0.74 cents to the U.S. dollar, did not deter vacationers.

“We didn’t care, we need to escape so we didn’t go away for Christmas break and we’re happy to escape right now so we chose to leave at this point instead of the holidays,” said Danielle Dipierro, who headed south with her family.

For those staying in Ottawa there is plenty to do.

All of the Museums are open and offering kid-friendly activities. This includes The History of Hockey display at the Canadian Museum of Hockey. There is also a Spy Camp for children aged seven to 12 at the Diefenbunker: Canada’s Cold War Museum.

Altitude Gym is offering a Spring Break Camp from March 13th to 17th where kids can learn to clip and climb.

With cold weather in the forecast the ski hills will be open. Camp Fortune is offering ski lessons as well throughout the break.

On March 17th there will be a Stanley Cup Tribute at Lansdowne’s Aberdeen Pavilion featuring some NHL alumni.

