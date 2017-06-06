Brassard undergoes shoulder surgery, Sens hopeful he'll be ready for start of season
Ottawa Senators centre Derick Brassard has undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement that the surgery, performed Tuesday in Cleveland, went as planned, and Brassard will begin a rehabilitation program immediately.
Dorion said that the expected recovery period is four to five months and he is hopeful Brassard will be ready for the start of the regular season.
Brassard, 29, scored 14 goals and added 25 assists for 39 points in 81 regular-season games during his first year with Ottawa. He recorded four goals and seven assists for 11 points in 19 playoff games.
