A funeral will be held Wednesday at 11am at Whitewater Wesleyan Church in Cobden for 18-year-old Brandon Hanniman. He is one of two boys killed in a car crash near Burnstown last week. Hanniman is survived by his parents, Tom and Sherrylynn and four siblings. Hanniman and Renfrew Timberwolves Junior B teammate, Alex Paquette were both killed after their vehicle hit a rock cut on Calabogie Road just after midnight last Friday. Police say some of the occupants in the car were not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was a factor in the crash. Hanniman died at the scene, Paquette succumbed to his injuries later in hospital.

Funeral arrangements for Alex Paquette have not been released.