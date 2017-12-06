

CTV Ottawa





Basil Borutski will spend the rest of his life behind bars. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 70 years.

Justice Robert Maranger handed down two 25-year sentences for the deaths of Anatasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam along with 20-years for the murder of Carol Culleton. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Speaking outside the courtroom a friend of victim Nathalie Warmerdam said that it brought them relief.

"(We are) relieved that he will not be able to do this to anyone else. Relieved for the children, that they may be able to get some peace knowing that there is no way that he'll be able to hurt them the way he hurt their mother."

This sentence, along with time served, means Borutski would not be eligible for parole until he is 128 years old and will no doubt die while behind bars.