Residents of Hawkesbury are being urged to boil their tap water before using it.

The town and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit have issued a boil water advisory for the community east of Ottawa.

The advisory was issued after a malfunction at the water treatment plant caused decreased pressure in the drinking water system.

Health officials say residents must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it.  

Residents should use boiled water or bottled water for:

  • Drinking
  • Making ice cubes, juices or other mixes
  • Preparing baby food or infant formula
  • Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables
  • Gargling or brushing teeth or dentures.

You should also use bottled water or boiled water for washing hands.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.