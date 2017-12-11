

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Residents of Hawkesbury are being urged to boil their tap water before using it.

The town and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit have issued a boil water advisory for the community east of Ottawa.

The advisory was issued after a malfunction at the water treatment plant caused decreased pressure in the drinking water system.

Health officials say residents must bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking it.

Residents should use boiled water or bottled water for:

Drinking

Making ice cubes, juices or other mixes

Preparing baby food or infant formula

Preparing food, including washing fruits and vegetables

Gargling or brushing teeth or dentures.

You should also use bottled water or boiled water for washing hands.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.