

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify the body of a male found in the St. Lawrence River east of Kingston, Ont.

The body was found Wednesday morning by a boater near Milton Island.

The OPP marine unit and the coast guard retrieved the body and took it to the Canadian Forces Base in Kingston.

There was no immediate information on the approximate age of the body nor on a possible cause of death.