

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s Board of Health votes this evening on a proposal to open an interim safe injection site in the ByWard Market.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Isra Levy says there is an “urgent” need to enhance harm reduction services in Ottawa.

The proposed centre at the sexual health centre at 179 Clarence Street would operate until a permanent safe injection site opens at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre this Fall. Ottawa Public Health would still need the approval of Health Canada to open the new interim site.

Overdose Prevention Ottawa opened an unsanctioned safe injection site in a Lowertown park last month. Organizers say 765 people have used the site in 24 days.

The volunteers running the site have expressed interest in assisting at Clarence, but the group has not guaranteed it will shut down the unlicensed site.