

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa’s Board of Health has approved plans to open an interim supervised injection site in the ByWard Market.

Board members endorsed the proposal by Medical Officer of Health Dr. Isra Levy to operate an interim site until a permanent supervised injection site is open at the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre.

The facility will operate in the Ottawa Public Health Sexual Health Clinic at 179 Clarence Street in partnership with the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre.

Ottawa Public Health reports an average of nearly 120 emergency room visits a month for suspected opioid overdoses. Officials say there has been a “significant increase” in opioid overdoses since the start of June.

The Board of Health also supported Councillor Catherine McKenney’s motion to work with the Somerset West Community Health Centre on its application to operate a supervised injection site at its facility on Eccles Street.

Overdose Prevention Ottawa has set up an unsanctioned supervised injection site in Raphael Brunet Park. Since August 25, 800 people have used the site.

Dr. Levy told CFRA’s Beyond the News with Brian Lilley that Ottawa Public Health has provided clean needles to Overdose Prevention Ottawa for its facility.