The weather is turning colder, and that has everyone from skaters to snowmobiler to ice fishers itching to get out onto the area’s frozen waterways.

But that itch could prove dangerous, and even deadly, if you’re not familiar with local ice conditions and what to look for.

Experts say you need a minimum of 4 inches, or over 10 centimetres, of solid ice before you walk on it, 5 inches for a snowmobile or ATV, 8-12 inches for a car or small pick-up, and up to 15 inches for a medium truck.

Note that those numbers are for solid ice. Depending on how it forms, ice can be laced with snow or air bubbles making it significanlty weaker. Typically, solid ice will look clear blue or black, while bubbled ice appears more grey or white.

But looks can be deceiving. "It could look like solid ice but two inches under that you could have frazzle ice or snow ice, slush ice," says Cst. Ralph Millaire with the Ottawa Police Marine, Dive and Trails Unit.

The only way to make sure is to bore through the ice with an ice screw or auger, checking a new sample for each area.

Ice conditions can vary depending on fluctuations in the weather, and the nature of the body of water. Rivers can often have widely varying ice depending on currents.

The Ottawa Police advise that if you have any doubts about the quality of the ice, you should stay off it.