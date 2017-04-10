

CTV Ottawa





The Superdome at Ben Franklin Park in Nepean deflated to the ground Monday afternoon prompting the closure of the year round sports facility.

The owner of the Superdome issued a statement which stated all the people inside the dome left the facility without injury.

TMSI says the Superdome is now closed until Friday,

The Superdome is a mutl-use indoor facility used for a number of sports including soccer and golf.

Statement regarding this afternoon's unexpected deflation pic.twitter.com/stXDoIgejc — TMSI Superdomes (@SuperdomesOTT) April 10, 2017

