Ben Franklin Park Superdome deflates and now closed
Superdome at Ben Franklin Park is seen in its deflated state on Monday, Apr. 10, 2017.(@eclipse_ottawa/Twitter)
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 5:30PM EDT
The Superdome at Ben Franklin Park in Nepean deflated to the ground Monday afternoon prompting the closure of the year round sports facility.
The owner of the Superdome issued a statement which stated all the people inside the dome left the facility without injury.
TMSI says the Superdome is now closed until Friday,
The Superdome is a mutl-use indoor facility used for a number of sports including soccer and golf.
Statement regarding this afternoon's unexpected deflation pic.twitter.com/stXDoIgejc— TMSI Superdomes (@SuperdomesOTT) April 10, 2017
Must be spring! Even Ben Franklin dome has packed it it. @ocua @StellaUltimate @RaftUltimate pic.twitter.com/N0F461YqNk— Eclipse Ultimate (@eclipse_ottawa) April 10, 2017
More to Come
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Police believe three overnight fires in Vanier were deliberately set
- Double murder victims north of Gatineau identified
- Likely murder-suicide at San Bernardino school kills 2 adults, 1 student
- Ottawa to introduce legislation this spring that will address airline bumping
- Code unlocks secret on the Bank of Canada's new $10 bill website