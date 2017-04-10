The Superdome at Ben Franklin Park in Nepean deflated to the ground Monday afternoon prompting the closure of the year round sports facility.

The owner of the Superdome issued a statement which stated all the people inside the dome left the facility without injury.

TMSI says the Superdome is now closed until Friday,

The Superdome is a mutl-use indoor facility used for a number of sports including soccer and golf.

More to Come