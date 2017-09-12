Bell/Sens Charity Golf Classic raises $156,160
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 6:32AM EDT
Ottawa Senators players traded their hockey sticks for golf clubs.
Sens players joined more than 100 golfers for the Bell/Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.
The tournament raised $156,160 to support the work of the Ottawa Senators Foundation. It will be invested into social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness.
A fine day for golf and hockey talk! Yes, Bobby is carrying us. Big hitter, the Bobby. Long. @sensfoundation @Bell @RoyalOttawaGC pic.twitter.com/Bcr9epPcLD— Steve Warne™ (@TSNSteve) September 11, 2017
Sens Foundation President Danielle Robinson says “our guests come here to meet and play golf with the players and coaches, but most importantly, they leave with a clear understanding of what their support means and how it benefits hundreds of children and youth in our community.”
The Bell/Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Classic has raised more than $2.3 million over its 23-year history.
The Senators open training camp later this week for the start of the new NHL season.
What a day! Thanks to our sponsors & participants, we've raised $156,160 in support of local kids at the Bell Sens Charity Golf Classic. pic.twitter.com/f92zANdCRg— Sens Foundation (@sensfoundation) September 11, 2017