

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Senators players traded their hockey sticks for golf clubs.

Sens players joined more than 100 golfers for the Bell/Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club.

The tournament raised $156,160 to support the work of the Ottawa Senators Foundation. It will be invested into social recreation and education programs that promote both physical and mental wellness.

Sens Foundation President Danielle Robinson says “our guests come here to meet and play golf with the players and coaches, but most importantly, they leave with a clear understanding of what their support means and how it benefits hundreds of children and youth in our community.”

The Bell/Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Classic has raised more than $2.3 million over its 23-year history.

The Senators open training camp later this week for the start of the new NHL season.