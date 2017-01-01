

CTV Ottawa





The 18th annual Bell Capital Cup has wrapped up in the capital.

The four day minor hockey tournament featured 19 divisions, 4,700 hockey players and 262 teams from Canada, the United States and Europe.

Since kicking off on Wednesday hundreds of games have been played at rinks across the region.

It was a close match today between the Akwesasne Wolves and the Leitrim Hawks, with much of the game tied 1-1. The Wolves won 3-1 in the Atom House B Final game at the Canadian Tire Centre.

"When you add parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, there are thousands and thousands of people that were here or came here to join us to watch hockey this holiday season," said Scott Lawryks, the General Manager of the Bell Capital Cup.

A big highlight for many of the young hockey players this year was a chance to attend Thursday's Ottawa Senators game when Daniel Alfredsson's jersey was raised to the rafters.