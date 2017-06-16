

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The beach season officially begins this weekend in Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa’s beaches at Britannia, Westboro and Mooney’s Bay will open for the summer on Saturday.

Petrie Island Beach will remain closed until further notice because high water has delayed beach preparations.

Ottawa’s beach season runs from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, August 27. Lifeguards will be on duty daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health will monitor the water quality at the City’s supervised beaches seven days a week. Daily water quality results will be available at www.ottawapublichealth.ca. If high levels of bacteria are found at a beach, a no-swim advisory will be issued and red flags will fly at each beach.

Most City of Ottawa outdoor pools also open for the summer on Saturday. For more information on pools, visit http://ottawa.ca/en/residents/recreation-and-parks/swimming#outdoor-pools