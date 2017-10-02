

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The trial begins today for the Ottawa Valley man accused of killing three women two years ago.

Basil Borutski is charged with three counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Anastasia, Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton.

The three women were killed in three separate locations around the village of Wilno on September 22, 2015.

The 59-year-old Borutski has not hired a lawyer, and will represent himself at the trial at the Ottawa courthouse. The murder trial was transferred to Ottawa from Pembroke.

The trial will begin with jury selection