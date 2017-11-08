

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A Barrhaven man is facing five child pornography charges.

Ottawa Police say 56-year-old Antonio Rossi is accused of three counts of accessing child pornorgraphy, one count of making child pornography available, and one count of making written child pornography.

Police say they searched a home in Old Barrhaven Wednesday, after tracing "sadistic images and videos of prepubescent children being sexually abused" to an Ottawa-area IP address.

The investigation began in mid-October. Police say it was a "proactive investigation on a web-based chat application" used to share files.