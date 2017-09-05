

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police will be testing motorists and pedestrians on the rules of the road during the first week of the school year.

As tens of thousands of students head back to school today, officers will be conducting School Zone Enforcement blitzes across the capital.

Ottawa Police have several tips for drivers and cyclists:

Reduce speeds in school zones and be ready to stop at any time.

Watch for pedestrians! Slow down, drive carefully and watch for pedestrians and cyclists.

Obey school bus signals! Drivers must stop for buses when the bus is stopped with its lights flashing. Fines for not obeying the law range from $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points.

There are also safety tips for students and pedestrians:

Avoid letting children walk to or from school alone. Talk to your neibhbours – there may be another child who needs a buddy to walk with.

Walk on the sidewalks, always cross at intersections and check for traffic before crossing the road.

Follow adult crossing guards, student crossing patrols and school bus operator’s signals.