

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Students return to class at La Cite and Algonquin College today for the first time in five weeks.

The Fall term resumes after the 35-day strike by Ontario’s 12,000 college faculty ended over the weekend.

At Algonquin, the college says students should follow their usual Tuesday timetables today. More information about the new Fall term was released:

There will be no assessments or evaluations (tests or exams) for the first three days of classes. (No tests or exams until at least Friday, November 24.)

The college will be closed from the end of day on Friday, December 22, 2017 until classes resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

The 2017 Fall Term will end on Thursday, January 11, 2018 for most programs.

The official start date of the winter semester is Tuesday, January 16

Algonquin College has said it will not cancel the February Study Break from February 19 to 23.

The Ontario Government announced Monday that students who decide to drop-out of the condensed Fall semester will receive a full tuition refund. Students will have two weeks to decide whether or not they want to continue with the semester.

Students who continue with the fall semester will be eligible to receive up to $500 to cover unexpected costs they incurred during the strike, including rebooked train or bus tickets, or rent.