Autism Walk 'volunteer' accused of stealing $4,000 in donations
Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017 3:38PM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating after the organizers of a weekend charity walk say someone made off with thousands of dollars.
Autism Speaks Canada says a volunteer stole $4000 in donated cash during the Sunday morning event.
Marketing Director Carrie Habert says the suspect was given permission to handle the cash, disappeared suddenly and never returned.
“This was money that people had been working very hard at collecting. This was individual people that were very engaged, and trying hard to make an impact.”
Habert says this hurts all those involved.
“When these situations happen it just means you no longer can trust people the same way. So we just have to step back, see if the process we’re using makes the most sense, and if not, make any necessary changes."
Crimestoppers says a suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Unit at (613) 236-1222 Ext 2643.
