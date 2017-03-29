

CTV Ottawa





Some of the country’s best talent has started rolling into the capital for the JUNO Awards this weekend.

For those looking to catch a glimpse of some of the artists there are several locations outside of Sunday’s event for run-ins with the stars.

One good spot to try for an autograph will be at the Ottawa Train Station on Friday during the welcome reception for the JUNO Express.

“The JUNO Express is a tradition we started in 2003, as we have a train coming from Montreal and Toronto loaded with top talents from both parts of the country,” said Guy LaFlamme, with the 2017 JUNO Host Committee.

The JUNO Express is scheduled from 1:50p.m. to 3p.m.

Many other celebrities will fly or drive in and head to their hotels – Rumoured to be staying at the Brookstreet in Kanata, as well as the Westin Ottawa and Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

On Saturday, there is JUNO Fan Fare at the Rideau Centre, where bands like Marianas Trench and the Arkells are confirmed to attend. While fans might be able to see the stars, tickets to meet the artists are sold out.

There are also at least 15 venues confirmed as part of JUNOfest where more than 100 bands will play around the city.

For a full list of events you can visit the JUNO Awards website here.