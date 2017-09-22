

CTV Morning Live





The Ottawa Police Arson Unit has been called in to investigate an evening fire in Ottawa's east-end.

Neighbours called 911 around 6:45 p.m. reporting black smoke coming from the rear of a home on Paddler Way.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control around 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owners of the home were out of town at the time of the blaze.