An alleged three-day bank-robbing spree came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when three people were arrested fleeing a taxi on the Vanier Parkway.

Police say three banks were robbed in a 48-hour span this week.

On Monday around 7:25 p.m., two men entered a bank near Montreal and Blair roads and showed a note demanding cash. They fled with cash.

The next day, around 9:50 a.m., two men went into a bank on Montreal Road near St. Laurent Boulevard, again showing a note demanding cash and fleeing with an undisclosed amount.

On Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., two men entered a bank on Pretoria Avenue near Queen Elizabeth Driveway, again showed a note demanding cash and fleeing with some.

Police say the men fled to a waiting taxi. Later, they fled the cab on the Vanier Parkway and were arrested nearby.

Adam Maynard, 38, and Keith Sikala, 53, of Ottawa are both facing three counts of robbery, conspiracy and wearing a disguise.

Kaneesha Naveau, 25, of Ottawa is charged with robbery and conspiracy in relation to the third alleged robbery only.

They all were due to appear in court Thursday.