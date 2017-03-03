Arrest made after man stabbed in Orléans home
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 11:50PM EST
Ottawa Police say one man has been arrested after another man was stabbed in the neck in the city’s east end Friday night.
It happened at a home on Proulx Drive in Orléans around 10 p.m.
Police say the suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
A woman inside the home was also injured.
More to come…
