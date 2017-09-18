

CTV Ottawa





A beautiful and exciting day at the Canadian Tire Centre with the unofficial kickoff to the NHL hockey season yesterday.

Sens fans took part in 'Fan Fest' that included team practices, an intra-squad game, autograph sessions and a locker room sale.

It was a great opportunity for everyone to get up close and personal with players and Bell Media personalities.

A huge benefit to the Ottawa Senators Foundation. The event was broadcast live on CTV Two.

Congratulations to everyone!

