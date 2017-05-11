

A man has been arrested after alleged incidents of voyeurism south of Ottawa.

OPP say a man went to a home on County Road 24 in North Glengarry Township on two occasions in March and April and peered through a window.

Roderick Welburn, 56, of North Glengarry Township was arrested on Monday.

He is charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of criminal harassment.