Alleged Peeping Tom arrested in North Glengarry
CTV Ottawa
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 12:49PM EDT
A man has been arrested after alleged incidents of voyeurism south of Ottawa.
OPP say a man went to a home on County Road 24 in North Glengarry Township on two occasions in March and April and peered through a window.
Roderick Welburn, 56, of North Glengarry Township was arrested on Monday.
He is charged with two counts of voyeurism and one count of criminal harassment.
