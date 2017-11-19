

CTV Ottawa





Students at La Cité Collégiale and Algonquin College are heading back to class Tuesday following a five-week college strike.

Ontario passed back-to-work legislation Sunday afternoon following special weekend sittings at the Ontario legislature. The Liberal government first attempted to introduce the bill Thursday evening, after restarted talks between the colleges and the faculty's union reached an impasse.

But unanimous consent of all parties was needed, and the NDP refused, leading the government to introduce the legislation Friday.

In an email to staff and students, Algonquin College President Cheryl Jensen thanked everyone for helping the school navigate the past few weeks.

"We have come through a challenging time, but I believe we have tried to work through our situation in the best way possible — caring for each other, learning from each other, upholding our integrity and respecting each other through it all," Jensen said in a statement. "I would like us to continue on in the same way, with a good mind."

Professors at Algonquin College and La Cité Collégiale will return to school on Monday, with students returning the day after. Students at both colleges are urged to keep a close eye on their email and on the school's websites to find out how the strike will impact their term.

Around 500,000 students have been out of class since the strike by 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians began Oct. 15.

With files from the Canadian Press