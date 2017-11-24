

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Algonquin College has released details of the “Student Strike Relief Fund” to cover unexpected, incremental expenses during the strike.

The Ontario Government has announced students are eligible for up to $500 to cover costs incurred during the five-week strike by college faculty. Students returned to class on Tuesday morning to resume the Fall term.

Algonquin has announced students can start applying Wednesday for compensation. The funds will be handed out beginning December 6. All full-time domestic and international students currently enrolled in the Fall 2017 term are eligible for the $500 Student Strike Relief Fund. Students who withdraw from the Fall term are not eligible for the funding.

In a letter to students, Algonquin outlines eligible categories for the funding:

Incremental travel costs incurred to charge or cancel travel booked prior to November 9 , 2017

Incremental living costs including food, housing and transportation

Incremental child-care expenses

Other incremental expenses based on individual needs or circumstances.

Algonquin says all applications will be required to provide detailed payment receipts or related supporting documentation to complete the application for review and funding consideration.

More information is available on the Algonquin College website.