

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Daniel Alfredsson is going into the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame.

The IIFH announced today that the former Senators captain will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Copenhagen at the 2018 World Championships.

Alfredsson’s career includes five Olympics, winning gold for Sweden at the 2006 Winter Games. Alfredsson also won four medals at the World Championships, including two silver and two bronze.

He retired after the 2013-14 NHL season. Alfredsson played with the Senators and the Detroit Red Wings during his 1,246 career games, scoring 444 goals and adding 713 assists.