The day after Canada's 150th birthday celebrations, another giant party is set to take over Parliament Hill.

Hometown girl Alanis Morissette, the Barenaked Ladies, and Hedley are among the musical acts headlining WE Day on Parliament Hill on Sunday, July 2.

Tens of thousands of young people will descend on Ottawa for the celebration from 4 to 9 p.m. It will be recorded and aired in a special broadcast on CTV the following Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Speakers at the event include Sen. Romeo Dallaire, Olympic gold medallist Penny Oleksiask, actor Jacob Tremblay and former Chris Hadfield.

"To mark Canada 150, we invite all Canadians to come together and share messages of strength, unity and action," WE co-founder Craig Kielburger said in a news release. "This monumental event at Parliament Hill will celebrate the change-makers of today and tomorrow."