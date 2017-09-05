

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Air Canada is responding to the looming Category 5 hurricane barreling down on the Caribbean and eastern coast of the United States. In a statement, it said it is monitoring the situation closely and taking steps to assist its customers.

“Things continue to evolve, but at this point we have put in place a goodwill policy to waive change fees for customers who wish to change their travel due to the storm,” Air Canada’s Peter Fitzpatrick said in an email to CTV Ottawa.

“We have operated some extra flights to immediately affected areas, such as Antigua and Providenciales, to bring customers home early and more flights for this purpose are planned.

We are also putting on larger aircraft to some destinations in the storm’s path, such as Cuba and Florida, to be sure there is space for people wishing to travel.

A small number of flights have been cancelled for later this week (the aircraft will instead go empty to pick up customers at the locations), but as this is an evolving situation, I have no firm numbers at this time.

Our priority is everyone's safety and we are working very closely with all parties to ensure those who are impacted are accommodated through our goodwill policy or on extra flights to the region.”

Customers can get more information at Air Canada’s website www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/travel-news-and-updates.html