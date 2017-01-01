

CTV Ottawa





The city of Ottawa held a massive party to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome a new year filled with celebrations for Canada’s 150th year.

“Tonight we go from saying be here for Canada’s big year to Canada’s big year happens right here in Ottawa,” said Ottawa mayor Jim Watson at City Hall.

Saturday’s events started with a gathering at the Marion Dewar plaza featuring free food, drink and entertainment. The main show was the lighting of the cauldron that started a human chain of 425 local children holding torches in a line to Parliament Hill.

Mayor Jim Watson lit the first torch that was then passed on to a young Syrian refugee named Yamama. Speaking through a translator Yamama said she was ‘proud being the first one in line’.

Once on the hill two separate firework shows lit up the sky with performances by artists such as Country star Brett Kissel and Pop artist Carlie Rae Jepson in between.

The heavy snow falling from the sky making some feel like they were inside a snow globe with environment Canada predicting 10-15 cm.

Officials planning Ottawa 2017 said this event was the kick-off for many more to come for Canada's 150th anniversary year.

“The Red Bull crashed ice in March, four days celebrations of the 125th Stanley cup, the Juno Awards coming to our city, Continuum – a world first underground multimedia production at the Lyon Station,” said Guy Laflamme, Executive Director of Ottawa 2017.