There's a new restaurant in town and it's a soul survivor, operating without a storefront or even a sign.

Chef LeRoy Walden opened Detroit Soul Food on Valentine's Day after a decade in the traditional restaurant business. To try his southern cuisine, you need a mobile phone and an account with the online delivery app UberEats.

"The whole 'ghost restaurant' thing was to eliminate all the mistakes I've made in the past and to be able to cut down all my overhead and to make money this time," said Chef LeRoy.

For the first time since he moved to Ottawa, Chef LeRoy said he is able to pay himself before staff, insurance or rent. Instead of renting a facility with seating, LeRoy pays by the hour to operate his business of a shared kitchen at the Cauldron Kitchen off Conventry Road. The shared space means little overhead: he has no staff, no waitresses, no hydro bill and no cash register.

"This way I can actually save money; make money," he said. "It's super busy."

Opening the app you would never know Detroit Soul Food is a virtual restaurant. There's a full menu, with delivery options within a 5 kilometer radius. Unlike other restaurants, LeRoy is only available for orders from Tuesday to Saturday from 7 to 11:30 at night.

With rising rents and a competitive food industry in Ottawa, the co-owner of Skip The Dishes told CTV Ottawa that more and more restaurants are turning to online delivery sites to help increase revenue. Right now 300 restaurants have signed up with Skip The Dishes, and another 100 more are in the process.

"We are seeing a real interest from restaurants in Ottawa to start offering delivery to get an extra source of revenue," said Andrew Chau, one of the co-founders at Skip The Dishes. "It's a way for the restaurant to earn extra income; extra business."

Dominic Brandt Douma is a courier and co-owner at 2 Wheels Ahead. On certain days, he said the restaurants are empty while their delivery and take-out orders are flying out the doors.

"A lot of take-out counters are slammed with delivery orders when there are only a few dine-ins," he said.

As for LeRoy, he likes being the soul game in town, but said he hopes his new business venture will help conjure other ghosts.

"Some people are struck in leases for so long they might not be able to do it but the opportunity is there," he said. "I hope it grows."