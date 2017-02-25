

CTV Ottawa





An 8-year-old boy is dead after a medical emergency at Orléans Wood Elementary School, according to school officials.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, acting principle Cathie Whyte said 911 was contacted after the medical emergency and was transported to hospital where he passed away.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for all of us, as we struggle to make sense of this tragedy,” Whyte said.

Parents told CTV Ottawa police were at the school when they went to gather their children Friday.

Details on what led to the medical emergency are unknown. Some parents said they were told the boy had fallen and were seeking more information.

Officials with The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said they were not aware if the child had any pre-existing medical conditions.

In an e-mail, school board trustee Keith Penny said “Everyone at the board and the school is deeply saddened by this tragic event. Our hearts are with the family at this moment.”

The board said the Tragic Event Response Team was available Friday and would return on Monday to assist students and staff.

Ottawa police said they could not comment on the matter.

Community members have been leaving messages of support on the school’s Facebook page.