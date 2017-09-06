

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Fire says eight people have been displaced by an overnight fire at a Vanier apartment building.

The fire broke out in a six-unit building at 292 Lajoie Street just before 2 a.m.

Fire officials say the main body of the fire was contained to the top floor of the two-storey building.

Firefighters conducted a search of the building and no one was found inside. One tenant was treated for minor injuries.

Ottawa Fire Victim Services is providing assistance to displaced residents, including several teenagers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.