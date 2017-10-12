

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a 63-year-old man is in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest on Booth Street, just north of Albert Street.

Paramedics were called to the area at around 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, and found the cyclist on the ground.

He was aggressively resuscitated at the scene and rushed to hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Ottawa Police were called in to investigtate. They said they were looking into whether a possible collision had occurred.

Police have now confirmed to CFRA there was no collision.

Booth Street was closed northbound at Albert but has since reopened.