61-year-old woman dead after accident near Picton, police investigate
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 1:26PM EST
PICTON, Ont. -- A 61-year-old woman has died after an accident near Picton, Ont.
Provincial police with the Prince Edward detachment say the incident took place at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday when the woman left a nearby residence and was on her way home.
Five minutes later, police say the woman was found lying unconscious by the side of the road with her undamaged all-terrain vehicle idling nearby.
Police say the woman was suffering head injuries and was transferred to a hospital, but died on Sunday evening.
They have identified her as Kathryn Richards of Sophiasburgh, Ont.
Police say alcohol was not a factor in the accident and are continuing to investigate the cause.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Ottawa
- Victims of armed robbery: 'We work hard to live not to die'
- A year later, Gloucester school thriving with addition of Syrian refugees
- Sir John A. MacDonald Winter Trail officially opens
- Memorial held for Canadian man killed fighting ISIS in Syria
- Ottawa study shows unequal access to kidney transplants across Ontario