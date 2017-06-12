

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say a 58-year-old man has been hospitalized after suffering heat stroke Monday afternoon.

Paramedics were called to a home on Duford Street in Vanier, on reports a man had passed out in someone's back yard.

He was unconscious when Paramedics arrived around 2:20 p.m. The temperature at the time was 32­ degrees, with a humidex of 39.

The man was stabilized on scene before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.