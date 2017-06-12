58-year-old man in critical condition after suffering heat stroke
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Monday, June 12, 2017 4:24PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a 58-year-old man has been hospitalized after suffering heat stroke Monday afternoon.
Paramedics were called to a home on Duford Street in Vanier, on reports a man had passed out in someone's back yard.
He was unconscious when Paramedics arrived around 2:20 p.m. The temperature at the time was 32 degrees, with a humidex of 39.
The man was stabilized on scene before being rushed to hospital in critical condition.
