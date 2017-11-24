

Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 51-year-old man is facing child porn charges. According to police an investigation was launched in October after they discovered someone downloading and sharing images and videos of child porn.

Police conducted a search warrant at a home on Eagleson and Abbeyhill Thursday and seized electronics.

Lucien Lemieux, originally from Sudbury but now living in Ottawa, has been charged with possession and making child porn available.