

Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The OPP are offering up a $50,000 reward for information about a woman last seen more than a decade ago.

Carole Dianne Roy was reported missing in May 2012 but police say she hasn't been seen since October 11th, 1996.

Roy lived near Carleton Place with her boyfriend but not long after she was last seen, he moved to Western Canada.

According to police, the man was seen driving a blue or grey station wagon.

She is described as being white, 5'5, with short greying brown hair. She wears glasses and has a partially paralyzed left arm.

At the time of her disappearance she was 43 years old and sometimes goes by her aliases Carole Lalonde or Dianne Davis.

Anyone with information should contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.