

CTV Ottawa





Another incident involving a tractor-trailer is raising questions of whether rules for truck companies are strong enough.

On Friday, five vehicles were struck when a dual wheel assembly rolled off a tractor-trailer on the 401 near Prescott around 7a.m. Ontario Provincial Police said no one was injured but the vehicles were heavily damaged.

The incident comes two weeks after 50-year-old Gennadi Brianski was killed when a dual wheel assembly flew off a tractor-trailer driving on the highway 417 and struck his van.

“It horrifies me, you shouldn’t be driving and worrying about things coming off trucks,” said Ron Barr with the Greater Ottawa Trucker’s Association.

In Ontario drivers are required to do a daily pre-trip inspection, on top of the annual maintenance check to keep their trucks on the road.

Barr said drivers and companies are doing the mandatory checks.

He believes part of the problem is that regulation services are fining drivers for minor offences over more serious issues.

“I represented a driver is court today and he was fined $905,” Barr said. “One was not having a plate displayed on the back of his truck – there’s $905 which I call a severe tax on a small to medium sized business that can’t go into fixing a truck for something.”

Barr expects regulators will be more aggressive for serious offences going forward so no one in worried while driving on Ontario roads.