Dozens of seniors are now homeless after an overnight fire at a Gatineau retirement residence.

Gatineau Fire says they were called to the ten-storey Chartwell residence on rue de la cité-Jardin. It happened around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Over 100 residents were evacuated safely, but 40 remain displaced. No injuries were reported.

Damages are estimated at $250,000.