40 Ottawa restaurants getting ready for Saturday's big boxing event
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 5:15PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 26, 2017 5:16PM EDT
Boxing's best Floyd Mayweather and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor are set to face off tonight in what is being called Boxing's biggest betting event.
The pay-per-view fight is expected to draw in more than $5 million paid subscribers. The fight costs $100 per subcription.
40 bars and restaurants across the city have paid thousands of dollars to broadcast the fight.
Berryman's Pub on Bank Street is paying for a fight for the first time and says it is expecting a packed house.
"We don't pay for UFC fights because it's too much," said Mark Berry, a bartender at Barrymore's. "The interest just isn't there for us. We are not a big UFC place but the demand for this has been through the roof."
Berry says people have been calling non-stop for the last few days asking whether the bar was planning to show the fight. Though most bars in Ottawa are charging up to $40 dollars cover, Barrymore's is not.
"We said let's take a chance and it seems like it's going to pay off. Fingers crossed," Berry said.
Ottawa gyms will also be watching this match closely, hoping the event will mean new Mixed Martials Arts and Boxing students.
"Any big event, any big match comes with a lot of excitement, especially when its on such a big stage," said Coach John Edwards with Beaver Boxing.
"It's s win for everyone in the sport."
So, where can you watch the fight?
Hooley’s
292 Elgin St.
Cover: $20 cover at the door.
Pub 101
101 York st.
Cover: $15 at the door.
Boston Pizza
1055 St. Laurent Blvd and 1681 Greenbank Rd.
Cover: $15 and up depending on the restaurant
The Berryman Pub
478 Bank Street
Cover: Free
Sens House
73 York St.
Cover: $30 for preferred seating.
St. Louis Bar and Grill
2-339 Elgin St.
Cover: $10 with a coupon
A full list can be found here: https://bars.ufc.com/bars-in/ON