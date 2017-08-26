

Boxing's best Floyd Mayweather and UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor are set to face off tonight in what is being called Boxing's biggest betting event.

The pay-per-view fight is expected to draw in more than $5 million paid subscribers. The fight costs $100 per subcription.

40 bars and restaurants across the city have paid thousands of dollars to broadcast the fight.

Berryman's Pub on Bank Street is paying for a fight for the first time and says it is expecting a packed house.

"We don't pay for UFC fights because it's too much," said Mark Berry, a bartender at Barrymore's. "The interest just isn't there for us. We are not a big UFC place but the demand for this has been through the roof."

Berry says people have been calling non-stop for the last few days asking whether the bar was planning to show the fight. Though most bars in Ottawa are charging up to $40 dollars cover, Barrymore's is not.

"We said let's take a chance and it seems like it's going to pay off. Fingers crossed," Berry said.

Ottawa gyms will also be watching this match closely, hoping the event will mean new Mixed Martials Arts and Boxing students.

"Any big event, any big match comes with a lot of excitement, especially when its on such a big stage," said Coach John Edwards with Beaver Boxing.

"It's s win for everyone in the sport."

So, where can you watch the fight?

Hooley’s

292 Elgin St.

Cover: $20 cover at the door.

Pub 101

101 York st.

Cover: $15 at the door.

Boston Pizza

1055 St. Laurent Blvd and 1681 Greenbank Rd.

Cover: $15 and up depending on the restaurant

The Berryman Pub

478 Bank Street

Cover: Free

Sens House

73 York St.

Cover: $30 for preferred seating.

St. Louis Bar and Grill

2-339 Elgin St.

Cover: $10 with a coupon

A full list can be found here: https://bars.ufc.com/bars-in/ON