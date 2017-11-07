Ottawa Paramedics say a 37-year-old man is in serious condition in the Trauma Centre, after being stabbed in Lowertown Tuesday evening.

A 911 call from the area of Guigues Avenue and Cumberland Street came in at around 8:05 p.m. The intersection is just north of Raphael Brunet Park.

Paramedics say the man was treated at the scene for “significant blood loss” before being taken to the Trauma Centre. He was initially in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to serious.

Ottawa Police are investigating.