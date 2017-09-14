

by Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Paramedics say the quick thinking of bystanders and paramedic dispatchers helped save a baby's life.

A 3-month-old went into cardiac arrest in the back seat of a car around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, as the child's parents were driving in the St. Laurent and Belfast area.

A pair of bystanders -- a personal support worker from the Perley Rideau Veterans Health Centre, and an Ottawa Bylaw officer -- were nearby.

9-1-1 was called. The Paramedic dispatcher provided CPR coaching over the phone and the child was resuscitated.

Paramedics then arrived on scene, and the baby was rushed to CHEO in serious condition.

The child is expected to be okay.