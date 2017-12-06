

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police in Kingston, Ont., say they're looking for a dog that was allegedly stolen by three girls who then abandoned it in the rain.

Investigators allege the girls played with the one-year-old dog outside a home on Tuesday evening, joked about stealing it and then did just that.

They say the girls took the dog onto a bus, but after hearing a description of the stolen dog over the radio left the bus and then left the dog tied up and exposed to the cold wind and rain.

Two 13-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested and are jointly charged with theft and wilfully causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Police say they were unable to find the dog, described as a 40-kilogram bull mastiff-boxer mix, reddish-brown with black tips and black around his eyes.

They say he answers to the name "Pharaoh."