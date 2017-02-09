3 charged in thefts of 'roll up the rim' cups from Belleville, Ont., Tim Hortons
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 2:21PM EST
BELLEVILLE, Ont. -- Police say two more people have been arrested in connection with the thefts of several boxes of "roll up the rim to win" cups from a Tim Hortons in Belleville, Ont.
A 17-year-old Belleville boy was charged on Tuesday with one count of break, enter and theft, and he was released from custody with a court date in March.
Police say an 18-year-old Belleville man turned himself in on Wednesday, and he was also charged with one count of break, enter and theft.
A 19-year-old Stirling, Ont., man was charged on Feb. 2 with two counts of break, enter and theft, and he was further charged Thursday with theft under $5,000.
The two men have March 16 court dates.
Investigators say the 19-year-old was a former employee at a Tim Hortons, where a number of boxes containing "roll up the rim to win" cups were stolen during break and enters to a storage facility in late January.
