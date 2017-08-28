

Newstalk 580 CFRA, CTV Ottawa





29-year-old Betty Mubili from Petawawa has died following a skydiving incident, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Mubili's father said she worked as a medic in the military. Her cousin told CTV that her death has left a hole in the family's hearts.

Cst. Shawn Peeves said Mubili was taking part in a solo-jump at around 6:00 p.m. Sunday when something went wrong with her parachute. She landed in a field off of Black Bay Road, near the Pembroke Airport, and was seriously injured.

Mubili was rushed to hospital, where she later died.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

OPP said the incident was not a military training operation, and that Mubili was skydiving for recreational purposes.

The investigation is ongoing.