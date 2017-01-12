26 members of Quebec family plus 2 friends share $60-million lottery jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:46PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 7:15PM EST
MONTREAL -- Twenty-six people from the same Quebec family, plus two close friends, are the winners of a recent $60-million Lotto Max jackpot.
Some of the new millionaires held a news conference in Montreal this morning, six days after the Jan. 6 draw.
Loto-Quebec says it was during a New Year's Day family dinner that Annie Roy, who purchased the lucky ticket, suggested forming a group.
The ticket was bought in Ange-Gardien, about 75 kilometres east of Montreal.
Loto-Quebec says the payout is the largest in its history.
Lottery winner Gilles Leprohon celebrates after receiving his cheque, Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Montreal. Twenty eight members of the same Quebec family are sharing a $60-million lottery win, the biggest prize ever awarded by Loto-Quebec. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lottery winners celebrate after receiving their cheques, Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Montreal. Twenty eight members of the same Quebec family are sharing a $60-million lottery win, the biggest prize awarded ever by Loto-Quebec. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Twenty eight members of a same Quebec family celebrate after receiving their cheques sharing a $60 million lottery win, Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Montreal, the biggest prize awarded ever by Loto-Quebec.(Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Lottery winner Jean-Marie Boivin shows off a lottery ticket purchased for the next lottery, Thursday, January 12, 2017 in Montreal. Twenty eight members of the same Quebec family, including Boivin, are sharing a $60-million lottery win, the biggest prize awarded ever by Loto-Quebec. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
